After the City Council approved Sal Lupoli’s $160 million development on Merrimack Street last month, the councilors who voted for the project celebrated. Gathered in the mayor’s office after the meeting were, from left, City Councilors Catherine Rogers and Melinda Barrett; Lupoli, president of the Lupoli Companies; City Councilor Thomas Sullivan; Gerry-Lynn Darcy, vice president of the Lupoli Companies, and City Councilor Shaun Toohey.