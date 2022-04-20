HAVERHILL — The Lupoli Companies have sold The Heights for $25.7 million.
The distinctive-looking structure along the Merrimack River at 160 Merrimack St. was part of a deal that transferred the building’s ownership to AG Palmdale Real Owners, which is listed with an address in Irvine, California.
“Our two companies are forming one company,” said Sal Lupoli, president and CEO of Lupoli Companies, the real estate developers who created Riverwalk in Lawrence along with many other properties in Massachusetts.
The new partners will manage The Heights as before and pursue new real estate projects in Haverhill, Lupoli said, including the $160 million development at the eastern end of Merrimack Street that was approved by the City Council on March 1.
“We plan on investing a couple of hundred million dollars in the city of Haverhill, plus other projects,” Lupoli said. “We believe in the city of Haverhill. We thought it was appropriate at this time to bring in additional capital.”
The deal for The Heights also included a building across the street at 127 Merrimack, and a lot at 192 Merrimack St. that was razed for parking. AG Palmdale also paid Lupoli Companies $33.3 million last week for Thorndike Exchange, a building with luxury apartments in Lowell.
The 10-story Heights opened in November 2020 and features 42 luxury apartments, while two floors of the building are occupied by the Lupoli Family Institute for Culinary Arts, which is managed by Northern Essex Community College.
When asked if the deal with AG Palmer would result in any changes for current tenants at The Heights, Lupoli replied, “None. Zero.”
Initial plans for The Heights included a restaurant on the first floor, named “Bosa,” and a rooftop function facility and lounge, “Bosa Bar.” These have yet to be completed, and are described as “coming soon” at a website for the restaurant.
The recently approved, $160 million development on Merrimack Street will feature 370 market rate apartments, and will replace the Goecke parking deck with an 840-space parking garage, while also creating 51,000 square feet of mixed-use space with a food hall and outdoor public spaces.
Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor Fiorentini, told the Eagle-Tribune that Lupoli has paid the city everything he owed relating to The Heights, and has made downpayments for the Merrimack Street development.
“When we first did Haverhill Heights, my dream was to prove to other developers they can invest in the city of Haverhill,” Lupoli said. “They can come to the city of Haverhill and invest their dollars and they will be successful. Haverhill Heights has been incredibly successful. As a result, we were able to attract some new investors to create a partnership with us.”
