HAVERHILL — L’Arche Boston North, a Haverhill-based nonprofit that supports adults with disabilities, held its third annual summer fundraiser, “The Longest Table,” a sold-out event on Aug. 18 on the Boardwalk behind Harbor Place.
Thanks to the “Fill the Boat Challenge” at The Longest Table, L’Arche Boston North raised over $12,000 to open a new accessible home, supporting the needs of aging residents with disabilities to whom the organization has made a promise of home for life.
Measuring 320 feet long, the table welcomed 275 guests to enjoy meals prepared by Haverhill’s finest local restaurants. As the sun set over the Merrimack River, the Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk lit up with twinkling lights as guests enjoyed live music, great company, and delicious food.
The Longest Table 2022 was made possible by Presenting Sponsor Haverhill Bank, in addition to many other sponsors.
Guests also enjoyed live entertainment by local musicians Jess Wallace and Joanna Correa and a guest performance by the Berkshire Hills Music Academy’s Jazz Ensemble.
DJ and Master of Ceremonies Ron Carpenito brought out glow sticks after dinner to kick off dancing under the stars.
“The Longest Table is about so much more than a meal, or having a seat at the table,” said L’Arche Boston North Executive Director Jennifer Matthews. “It’s about each of our individual journeys to the table, the people we encounter on that journey and the sense of belonging that comes from building and sustaining these relationships. I encourage all of us to seek out and include people of all abilities and backgrounds at your tables, wherever they may be.”
As part of the International Federation of L’Arche, Haverhill-based L’Arche Boston North was established in 1983 as a community where people with and without intellectual and physical disabilities to share life together, growing in relationship with each other and learning from one other. The community now serves 19 adults with intellectual and physical disabilities through residential and vocational supports, including four 24-hour residential group homes, two shared living sites, and a culinary vocational training program where community members with and without disabilities share life and learning together. Visit online at larchebostonnorth.org.
