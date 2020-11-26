HAVERHILL — After watching the Haverhill High Class of 2020 lose senior activities to COVID-19, the Class of 2021 was not about to miss out on a major event due to the pandemic.
One way or another, the annual Turkey Toss was going to happen.
Principal Glenn Burns said that in past years, more than 100 Hillies would don their brown and gold the day before Thanksgiving and head to Somerville to watch their football team compete against other high schools in the event sponsored by radio station Kiss 108. They would see which football players could hurl a frozen turkey the farthest, as radio hosts Matt Siegel and Billy Costa anchored the pre-holiday morning show.
This year, however, due to COVID-19 things were different. There was no regional competition, so the Hillie senior class chose to stage its own Turkey Toss on Wednesday, Burns said.
"The student council was not ready to give up on this tradition, so with the support of Tom Jordan, Anthony Curet and Tamara Stras, they planned this event with all the COVID-19 safety protocols in place," Burns said of Haverhill High staff members who helped organize the Turkey Toss.
All students who competed and watched the event live had to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and remain socially distant, Burns said.
He said the event was emceed by Hillie football coach Tim O'Connor and student Emma Grenier.
Five teams competed, each with two students. They tossed and caught frozen turkeys at the field at Haverhill High, with Hillie football players Elijah Moses and Jabari Baptiste winning the contest. Some participants tossed the turkeys high in the air over their shoulders, while others ran to catch the frozen birds.
The event was live streamed on Google Classroom for others to watch remotely.
"We have an incredible group of scholars and staff at Haverhill High School, and it was great to have everyone working together to provide a group of our seniors the opportunity to safely engage in this tradition,'' Burns said. "I am proud of how resilient and engaged our Hillies have been during these difficult times."