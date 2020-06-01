LAWRENCE — Seven area residents earned bachelor degrees in public health from Regis College without having to leave the Merrimack Valley during their education.
They graduated from Northern Essex Community College and then transferred to Regis, which is located in Weston, Massachusetts, but offers bachelor degree completion programs in public health and marketing and communications at NECC’s Lawrence campus.
"In just two short years, these students were able to earn their bachelor’s, taking their classes close to home in Lawrence,” said Noemi Custodia-Lora, vice president of NECC’s Lawrence campus and community relations. "We are very appreciative of our partnership with Regis, which is one of the premiere colleges for health care in New England."
One of the seven graduates, Patricia Gonda of Windham, New Hampshire, earned her associate degree in respiratory therapy from Northern Essex in 1999. She always wanted her bachelor’s degree, but it was hard to find the time to do it while working full time. This program allowed her to realize her dream, college officials said.
In addition to Gonda, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in public health from Regis were: Angie Colon of Methuen, who earned a Public Health degree from Northern Essex in 2018; Leah Gathogo of Framingham, NECC Public Health, 2018; Katee Lynch of Salisbury, NECC General Studies: Health Specialization, 2018; Doris Wleh of Lowell, NECC Public Health, 2018; Genesis Moran of Lawrence, NECC General Studies: Individualized Option, 2018; Zairis Peguero, of Lawrence, NECC General Studies: Health Specialization, 2018; and Patricia Gonda of Windham.
More information about the program is available from Kelly Golden, executive director, Regis North, at Kelly.golden@regiscollege.edu or 978-655-5818.