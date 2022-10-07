HAVERHILL — School officials issued a statement late Friday morning indicating Pentucket Lake School had received a threat.
They did not indicated the nature of the threat but said Haverhill Police were on site and had the situation under control.
All students and staff had been evacuated and were accounted for and safe, officials said.
Officials asked that visitors not come to the school in order to allow first responders to do their job.
In an update emailed at 12:33 p.m., school officials said that per Haverhill Police Department protocol, the Massachusetts State Police are checking the school.
Children are in the field at J.G. Whittier, which is next door to Pentucket Lake, and all are safe and accounted for, officials said. Lunch is being served picnic style.
"We expect the situation to resolve shortly and will keep you posted," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.