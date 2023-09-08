HAVERHILL — Three of the five candidates for Haverhill mayor participated in a 90-minute roundtable discussion Wednesday night while two candidates chose to sit it out.
As the city’s preliminary election takes place Tuesday, Sept. 12, debate moderator Frank Novak said the roundtable was intended to provide voters with information they can use to make informed decisions on election day “that go beyond how many lawn signs somebody has or doesn’t have.”
The preliminary election is being held to narrow down the field of mayor to two candidates (for all Wards); Councilor for Ward 4 down to two candidates; School Committee for Ward 4 down to two candidates, and School Committee for Ward 7 down to two candidates, according to City Clerk Kaitlin Wright. All ward and at-large races will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Candidates Scott Wood Jr., a member of the School Committee, retired US Treasury customer service manager Debra Campanile and businessman George Eleftheriou showed up at the HC Media studio on Elm Street to answer a variety of questions posed by Novak.
Barrett, Cooper bow out
Absent were candidates Melinda Barrett, a City Council member, and retired police officer Guy Cooper. Both had initially accepted an invitation to participate, but later informed Novak they would not take part unless certain conditions were met.
Novak explained what happened that led to Barrett and Cooper withdrawing from the debate.
“After sending out what I thought was a very familiar format to all I first got an email from Ms. Barrett’s Campaign manager informing me that they didn’t agree with the format, wanted to know what the topics were in advance, it was a long holiday weekend (Labor Day) and that they needed a minimum of three weeks to prepare for a debate, so they were withdrawing,” he said. “About three hours later I received an email from candidate Guy Cooper stating that he recently received the format, although he didn’t disagree with it, wanted topics to review in advance, it was the long holiday weekend and that he needed at least two weeks time to prepare for the debate and was withdrawing.”
Novak said that with the preliminary election scheduled for Sept. 12, he didn’t have the power to move the debate date forward to allow some candidates more preparation time.
“Three candidates decided to seize upon this opportunity while two did not,” he said. “Everyone has a choice and they made it.”
Opening statements
In his opening statement, Eleftheriou, a businessman, said he wants to bring the common sense approach that he brought to the business world to the mayor’s office.
“Haverhill is beautiful but we can do better,” he said. “I promise you I can find ways to make it better.”
Campanile, who worked for the federal government for 42 years as a problem solver, said she’s very good at what she does.
“I realize there are a lot of problems in the city that need to be resolved,” she said. “Together we can fix the problems that are there.”
Wood said his high priority would be ensuring the city remains an affordable place where residents of all backgrounds can live and thrive.
“We must not allow rising housing costs to force our elderly citizens out of their homes,” he said, adding that he would invest in schools, support the city’s dedicated teachers, and ensure every child has a quality education regardless of what neighborhood they live in.
Migrant families
Among the questions Novak asked was how the candidates would handle 100 migrant families dropped off at City Hall seeking asylum.
Eleftheriou suggested converting vacant buildings such as the Stevens Mill building at Little River into temporary housing for migrants.
“By the same token, charity starts at home and we have our own to people we have help,” he said.
Campanile said she’d look into the availability of area hotels and other housing possibilities, while Wood said the arrival of 100 migrants in front of City Hall would require a human response, but noted there are many homeless residents in need of services.
“We’re also a nation of laws and we have to make sure those are enforced as well,” Wood said.
Transgender issues
Novak asked the candidates how they would approach a situation where a young teenage boy declares his transgender preference and wants to join Haverhill High School girl’s competitive swim team.
Campanile said it’s a difficult question to answer but that people have to be treated fairly.
“I’d have to consider everything around it,” she said.
Wood said Haverhill High School offers an inclusive and welcoming environment that includes gender neutral restrooms.
“I think we’re already doing a lot of those things to adapt to the changing world we live in,” he said.
Eleftheriou said he would practice kindness and adaptability.
“We’re in a changing world and we have to adapt to the changes,” he said. “Throwing stones is not an option.”
Lack of transparency
Novak asked if the recent Consentino School debt exclusion ballot question that Mayor James Fiorentini said was not necessary was a complete exercise in transparency, considering it cost the city nearly $100,000 to hold the one special election, rather than include the question on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot at little additional cost.
“Was it simply a political strategy to get a core group of voters to pass it because it may not have passed in the general election?” Novak asked.
Eleftheriou said it was a political strategy and called it a “waste of money.”
“It was because somebody wanted to control the outcome and they succeeded,” he said.
Campanile agreed, saying it had to do with controlling the vote, while Wood said it was “absolutely not transparent.”
Wood said councilors Joseph Bevilacqua, Shaun Toohey and Thomas Sullivan advocated for the question to be placed on the November ballot and should be recognized for their efforts.
“This was nothing but a political strateg to put it on in June, at a time when there would be a lower turnout and a better chance at approving the override and keeping the majority of Haverhill voters from having the opportunity to weigh in on it,” Wood said.
Wood said one of the mayoral candidates who did not attend the debate supplied campaign resources to the Yes for Consentino debt exclusion advocacy group and there was a political element to what happened.
“We shouldn’t have been trying to come up with a date to find the least amount of our voters that could show up on election day,” he said. “That’s wrong and that’s not the type of government we should have in the city of Haverhill.”
Commented
