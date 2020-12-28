All of a sudden one week in March, things changed across the Merrimack Valley: Schools closed their doors, churches were forced to forego weekly worship, and residents ran to the supermarket in hopes of snagging enough toilet paper to last for 14 days or more.
Chaos largely reigned during that early pandemic quarantine period before the coronavirus brought phrases like "social distancing" and "you're on mute" into daily conversation. Once the initial shock of COVID-19 wore off, however, the concept of neighbors helping neighbors adjust to the new normal remained.
"I remember at the beginning of the pandemic, hearing that nurses at Lawrence General (Hospital) needed masks and I couldn't sleep that night," explained Darcie Nuttall, a therapist who lives in North Andover. Soon after, Nuttall said, she began making masks and distributing them for free outside her home for anyone in need.
"I run a sewing business called Pillows and Things, so sewing was already my thing," she said. "People were desperate. I remember one woman who took a mask and took one for her son who was immuno-suppressed. It was so stressful then, but it ended up being amazing. I met people that had never sewn but wanted to get involved, and they did. That was so inspiring to me."
Nuttall was among the throngs of people who began finding ways to help practically, and to lift people's spirits.
Food services worker Sharon Cannata distributed nearly 4,000 masks in two months while handing out lunches to families with students in Haverhill Public Schools. Cannata, who pivoted from working in Haverhill High School's cafeteria to handing out meals at the city's YMCA when classes went remote, also sent the face coverings to relatives in the military and local hospitals.
"I've had people offer such generous gifts and gotten beautiful thank-you cards," Cannata said. "Just to see people really appreciate it is worth it to me. I want to help everybody. We're all in the same boat here. We should help each other if we're able to, and I'm able to. I'm still working. I'm very fortunate."
A ripple effect
Indeed, the good deeds done by locals across the Merrimack Valley over the last nine-plus months were noticed and appreciated by many. And volunteerism had a ripple effect.
Sometimes, the acts of kindness were extra cool.
The Easter Bunny was escorted around Haverhill on a fire truck, while about 125 homes participated in a socially distant Teddy bear hunt in Danville, New Hampshire.
Schools including Consentino Middle School in Haverhill hosted food drives for neighborhood families over the Thanksgiving holiday. There were also the countless drive-by birthday parties that included police departments.
Earlier this month, Batman himself cruised over to Lawrence General Hospital on behalf of The Kindness Collaborative, a social media network of locals inspired to do acts of goodwill. The superhero was delivering 100 handmade Christmas stockings filled with self-care goodies for COVID-19 frontline workers.
And of course, there were all those tributes to first responders and frontline healthcare workers, who put themselves and their loved ones at risk every day to help the masses infected by the virus.
'Remember all the kindness'
Nuttall is part of the Kindness Collaborative, a partnership between community members, local businesses, and charitable organizations that was founded back in March by Andover resident Alex Bromberg. She and Bromberg, along with Carmen Frias-Interrante of Methuen and Melissa Marrama of Andover, network across the region to help others one good deed at a time. Much of their time is spent inspiring children to volunteer.
When locals wanted to volunteer but weren't sure where to start, Lazarus House in Lawrence — a city hit particularly hard by the pandemic — was happy to receive their gifts.
"We saw neighbors helping neighbors every day," Executive Director Jeff Hassel said. "On Wednesdays, our food pantry supplies food for 1,200 families, but a number of our regular guests are particularly at-risk for COVID and can't come out to receive food. Neighbors will pick up a bag for them and deliver it. The same thing occurs in our soup kitchen."
Lazarus House, which recently renovated its Holly Street shelter to accommodate families, also shares with other non-profits and emergency city shelters, Hassel said.
"When they have need, we give what we can," he added.
Jeanine Murphy, executive director of Emmaus in Haverhill, also sees the good that has been done this year. According to Murphy, the Emmaus staff was forced to get creative to not only keep programming running, but keep the coronavirus safely out of the shelter.
"We are grateful for our many volunteers who could not serve us the way they usually do by coming into our programs, but found creative ways to still provide us with meals, supplies and even clerical support while safe in their own homes," Murphy explained. "Of course we are grateful for our friends and donors who answered our call for funding support."
For all the destruction the pandemic has caused, Nuttall said she still looks back and sees the good, too.
"I'm lucky: I have a job, my husband has a job, and my kids are adjusting OK," she said. "I want to be able to have my kids remember this time in history and remember that people were on our porch (with The Kindness Collaborative) volunteering. I want them to remember all the kindness that I've seen."