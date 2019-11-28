HAVERHILL — Nashville’s MARK209 will bring Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. Recently completing a west coast tour, the popular quartet has scheduled 15 "Christmas from the Heart of Nashville" concerts during the month of December.
New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill, will host a concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Newmarket, Plaistow, Fremont, and Dover, New Hampshire, and Lebanon, Maine. For information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794. Tickets for all concerts are $5 and concert-goers are advised to order ahead since most concerts last year were sold out.
Special education program seeks business support
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Multiple Support Special Education Program is looking to partner with local businesses to sell chocolate bars.
The funds from the chocolate sales will go to support field trips, learning experiences outside of the classroom and school, and equipment, all for students with special needs. Recent sales efforts have raised money to provide three classes with a field trip to the Museum of Science to see the Body World exhibit. More educational trips are planned.
Each box has 60 chocolate bars, $60 for the entire box, or $1 a bar, of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, crisps, caramel, and almonds.
Businesses interested in supporting this worthy cause are asked to send email to Amanda Borowski at Amanda.Borowski@haverhill-ps.org.
Credit union supports Emmaus House
HAVERHILL — Many times, companies will donate money to an organization and then move on. But that typical story doesn’t describe the relationship between Merrimack Valley Credit Union (MVCU) and the Emmaus House in Haverhill.
Over the past 10 years, MVCU has donated nearly $500,000 to the Emmaus House, enabling the organization to expand its programming and reach. Director of Philanthropy Gretchen Arntz credits MVCU’s contributions with helping to grow two important areas of work – emergency services and empowerment programming.
Because MVCU donates to the Emmaus House’s general fund, the organization knows they can keep the doors of its overnight shelter open during day when the area experiences inclement weather – a snow storm, freezing temperatures, a heat wave, or flooding. The Emmaus House doesn’t have to worry about how it will pay for the extra staffing and food – it can just jump into action, pulling from the general fund as needed. Arntz believes these funds have helped to save lives, protecting the most vulnerable from experiencing extreme weather on the streets.
MVCU’s contributions have also enabled the Emmaus House to grow its programming aimed at helping clients create a life worth living. At the D’Youville Center for Social Justice, the Emmaus House started a children’s program in 2015 and an empowerment project in 2016. The Emmaus Explorers program makes learning fun for children residing at the organization’s shelter with hands-on experiments, activities and field trips. The Empowerment Project helps women get back on their feet, building their confidence and developing the skills they need (financial literacy, parenting, etc.) to be successful.
Learn more about the Emmaus organization by visiting online at emmausinc.org.
"Wizard of Oz" tickets on sale
SALEM, N.H. — Salem High School students are working hard to bring you on a magical tour down the yellow brick road. Tickets are now on sale for their performances that take place the weekend of February 14.
Evening shows are on Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. There is a matinee on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults; $10 for students, staff and seniors; $7 for children under 10 years old. Purchase tickets online at ssd.booktix.com.