NEWBURYPORT -- Extended hot weather might not be good for lawns and gardens, but it appears to be working for Yankee Clipper Harbor Tours.
Business has been good this summer. So good, in fact, owner-captain Paul Aziz is planning to launch a second boat in several weeks that will be berthed in Haverhill and alternate between trips in that city and excursions to the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
“Last summer was rainy, and we got off to a slow start,” said Aziz, who has owned the business since 2006. “This year has been good, with people in town and a real interest in getting out on the water. I don’t captain every trip, though. Right now, I am getting another boat ready for Coast Guard inspection.”
The Yankee Clipper is about 45 feet long and carries roughly 45 passengers. It is powered by two 250-horsepower outboard engines.
Most trips last about an hour, but there is a 90-minute sunset cruise, and a three-hour circumnavigation of Plum Island. Also offered is a tour of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, which is run at high tide.
“The tour of the Wildlife Refuge generally fills up the boat,” said Aziz, who is a high-school science teacher in Topsfield during the school year. “People’s interest in the natural world has really increased in recent years."
Aziz said he is hopeful that the second vessel -- named after acclaimed environmentalist Rachel Carson -- will receive Coast Guard approval by early August.
