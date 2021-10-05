Managing Editor Tracey Rauh has been promoted to editor of The Eagle-Tribune. She succeeds David Joyner, who resigned as executive editor of the newspaper.
Rauh joined the paper in 2004 as business editor, and later served as features editor and magazines editor before becoming managing editor.
Publisher John Celestino said Joyner was a “consummate journalist and manager. I am sorry to see him leave, but I am also happy Tracey is stepping up” as his replacement.
Celestino said Rauh brings a “wealth of experience and knowledge to the editor’s position. She is well respected inside and outside the newspaper.”
Rauh said whether editing business and features sections, launching magazines, or working with reporters on breaking news, her priority has been providing readers with trustworthy journalism.
“Local news today is more relevant and essential than ever before,” she said. “Our talented team, a mix of up-and-rising and seasoned journalists, can be counted upon to deliver the facts fairly and accurately.”
As managing editor, Rauh has been involved in some of the Tribune’s most important coverage, including the onset of the opioid epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of gas explosions and fires in 2018 that impacted Lawrence, Andover and North Andover for months.
“We’re committed and dedicated to the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire,” Rauh said. “I encourage you to reach out with news tips, write letters to the editor, and let us know how we are doing.”
Reach her at 978-946-2242 and trauh@northofboston.com.