HAVERHILL -- After two years of a "virtual" feast thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students and staff at the John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School finally got to sit down together for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
In 2019 and 2021, volunteers handed out turkey dinners to people in their cars.
This year, everyone was back in the 256 Concord St. building for the fourth annual feast on the evening of Nov. 16.
The event included food, games, music and crafts. Dozens of families attended the feast, which was catered by Smokey Bones Bar & Grill and the Chicken Connection.
