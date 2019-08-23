HAVERHILL — Earlier this year Congresswomen Lori Trahan, D-Westford, gathered residents to discuss the opioid problem in the Merrimack Valley at a roundtable discussion in Methuen.
There, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan noted that while fatal overdoses are troubling, the use of the rescue drug Narcan reduced the number of overdoses.
Friday, Trahan traveled to Haverhill to participate in training from Trinity Ambulance on the proper use and administration of Narcan to an overdosing victim.
Trahan took the course to urge others to become trained in how to use Narcan and fight the stigma of substance abuse disorder.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini also participated alongside members of the Haverhill police and fire departments.
The city's first responders related stories about their experiences in the field of administering the rescue drug.