HAVERHILL — Trails & Sails continues this week all around the region, with several events to be presented in Haverhill as part of the annual program put on by Essex National Heritage Area.
A Zoom-based virtual lecture presented by the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Joanie DiMartino of the Prudence Crandall Museum will discuss the Canterbury Female Boarding School. Space is limited to 100 participants. Register at whittierbirthplace.org/events.
The public is also invited to walk the Freeman Memorial Trail each day while it’s light out. This easy walk will take people through woods and fields and to a small cemetery were Whittier family members are buried. Parking is available along Whittier Road or on the field by the apple trees. For details, visit trailsandsails.org/events/freeman-memorial-trail-11.
A Bella Building Tour of Haverhill’s historic downtown will be from 10 to 11 a.m Friday. Meet in Columbus Park in downtown Railroad Square.
A Spiritual Quest Weekend runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Hilldale Cemetery. No registration is necessary and people are advised to wear appropriate clothing and shoes.
A Civil War talk with local historians Joe Bella and Thomas Spitalere is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Hilldale Cemetery. Registration is not necessary.
The Buttonwoods Museum will host a tour of the Elmwood Cemetery in Bradford at noon Saturday. Register by email to info@buttonwoods.org or by calling 978-374-4626.
Haunted Tales from the Duston-Dustin Garrison House, a virtual event, will be presented from 9 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Listen to Thomas Spitalere, local paranormal expert and founder of Essex County Ghost Project, as he tells haunted tales of old folklore and the paranormal. This event will be live on Spitalere’s Facebook page.
To learn more about local Trails & Sails events taking place this week, visit https://trailsandsails.org.
