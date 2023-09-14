Essex Natural Heritage Area will kick off its annual Trails & Sails series of fun and informative events this weekend.
A second round of events will take place next weekend and will be announced. Essex National Heritage is a regional nonprofit that works to preserve and enhance natural, cultural and historic resources around Essex County.
Event taking place locally include:
HAVERHILL
Tour the historic Bradford Center with representatives from the Buttonwoods Museum on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. Highlights include Kimball and Haseltine homes, Kimball Tavern, Bradford Academy and First Church of Christ. This event will be canceled in the event of extreme rain or heat. Tour the Greenwood Cemetery on East Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. Register for these tours by emailing info@buttonwoods.org or by calling 978-374-4626.
Take part in a Bella Building Tour with local historian Thomas Spitalere on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Stroll the streets of historic downtown Haverhill and explore the city’s rich Italian culture and architectural history. Explore the part of the Italian district that includes River Street and Washington Street and the lower part of Mt. Washington. Please wear comfortable shoes. Reservations required by calling 978-376-2807.
A spiritual quest weekend at the Hilldale Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. Join the Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder for two “spooktacular” evenings of haunts and fun. For kids, adults and dogs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Register by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807 or thomasspitalere@yahoo.com.
Hike the Freeman Memorial Trail at John Greenleaf Whittier’s Birthplace any day during Trails & Sails, during daylight hours. The approximately half-mile loop sweeps around the historic house, up into the woods, and back down the fields. Pick up a brochure from the box just inside the stone wall. Parking is available along Whittier Road or on the field by the apple trees. Come prepared to walk over grass and dirt in the woods. Bug spray is recommended.
Open house at the Rocks Village Historic Handtub House and Toll House Museum takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 River Road. Enjoy a picnic lunch overlooking the Merrimack River, then wander through the Hand Tub House and the Toll House Museum at your own pace.
LAWRENCE
Twilight Tour of the Bellevue Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at 100 Reservoir St. This event is rain or shine. Tour the scenic national register garden cemetery with its memorials to city founders, philanthropists, Civil War veterans, and Pemberton Mill disaster victims. Meet at the Red Brick Barn and bring a camera and sturdy shoes.
Crime & Urban Legends of Lawrence, Fact or Fiction, takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 200 Common St. This event is rain or shine. Participants will hear the legends of an early curse, a Druid sacrifice, whispers of Confederate spies, 99 ghosts at City Hall, secret passages and tunnels, an attempt on a city official’s life, and more. Register by emailing Redtears17@aol.com.
ANDOVER
Gallery Tour of Sea Change is Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Addison Gallery, 3 Chapel Ave. Exhibition curators Gordon Wilkins and Rachel Vogel will lead visitors through the galleries to discuss works from the Addison’s rich collection of seascapes, maritime art, and model ships. Space is limited. Register online at tinyurl.com/2r83rhk9.
METHUEN
Methuen’s Civil War Veterans walking tour is Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at the GAR Civil War Monument, 24 Grove St. (Walnut Grove Cemetery). Discover the stories of some of the men who fought in the war and became the political and business leaders in the community and beyond. This tour will be canceled in the event of heavy rain. Check for updates at: facebook.com/groups/Methuenhistory.
Next weekend’s events, including events in North Andover, will be announced next week. For more information visit trailsandsails.org/events.
