HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is offering free guided tours as part of this year's Trails & Sails series of historical events. Trails & Sails is presented by Essex National Heritage Area.
Tour the historic Greenwood Cemetery (new tour) Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m.; Tour the Bradford Burial Ground Saturday, Sept. 17, at noon; tour historic Bradford Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.; tour the historic Pentucket Burial Ground Sunday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m.
To register for these tours email info@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.
Other free Trails & Sails events taking place in Haverhill this weekend include:
Open House at the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Also, walk the Freeman Memorial Trail during daylight hours. This easy walk will take you through woods and fields and to a small cemetery were Whittier family members are buried. Parking is available along Whittier Road or on the field by the apple trees.
For details, visit trailsandsails.org/events/freeman-memorial-trail-11.
A spiritual quest weekend at the Hilldale Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Open house at the Rocks Village Handtub House and Toll House Museum, Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., (recurring slots).
Next weekend's events will be announced. For more information about upcoming Trails & Sails events, visit trailsandsails.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.