BOSTON — Transit advocates are calling on state leaders to resurrect pre-pandemic plans to transition the MBTA's commuter rail into a regional rail system and lower fares to help attract more low-income riders.
A new report from the advocacy group TransitMatters urges Gov. Maura Healey and legislative leaders to modernize the commuter rail by making "major investments" in station upgrades, electrification of the rail system, and other improvements it argues will improve service and reliability, while helping the state meet its climate change goals.
"The transformation of our commuter rail network is still just as pressing as ever," said Jarred Johnson, TransitMatters’ executive director. "If we want to spur the needed housing development, tackle congestion, and significantly cut transportation emissions through mode shift, making regional rail a reality is a must."
While the MBTA is facing a widening budgetary shortfall, and ridership is still not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the group argues that the T should pursue a "vision of a high ridership, low cost public transportation system that works for everyone rather than a managed decline."
"These improvements will only grow more expensive and complex with time," the report's authors note. "The commonwealth cannot afford to wait for the reliability crisis to end to begin planning and making these investments."
The report also calls for reduced fares on the commuter rail, arguing that the "expensive" and "inequitable" fare system forces low-income riders into "long, less reliable bus trips," while "needlessly suppressing ridership in a world where many pre-Covid commuter rail riders work part or full time from home."
"The commonwealth can shape the future it needs to remain competitive, livable, and affordable," the report's authors wrote. "Regional Rail is crucial to doing so; it’s time to move forward."
Keolis Commuter Services, the French company that has operated the commuter rail since 2014, and the MBTA have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on locomotive repairs, upgrading miles of rail ties, switches and signals, and other work to improve service after the brutal winter of 2015 crippled much of the system.
But transit advocates say the current system limits options for riders who reverse-commute, and it doesn't provide enough frequent connections between gateway cities and Boston. That prevents the system, which served an average of 127,000 daily passengers across 138 stations prior to the pandemic, from growing ridership or generating more revenue.
Electrifying the rail network would serve dual goals of reducing congestion and lowering emissions that scientists say are contributing to climate change, according to the report's authors.
"Nearly half of the commuter rail’s locomotives will reach the end of their useful life by 2030," they wrote. "These diesel locomotives are expensive to maintain and produce black carbon emissions that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions and threaten public health."
The shift to a regional rail system is supported by many lawmakers, including Sen. Brendan Crighton, D-Lynn, who argues that the MBTA's "outdated" commuter rail system "fails to meet the diverse needs" of those who rely on public transportation.
"It's time to modernize our commuter rail and invest in Regional Rail that will create more affordable, sustainable, and reliable service," he said. "By embracing this transformation, we can ensure a transportation network that connects communities, reduces traffic congestion, and promotes economic growth."
State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, also backs the effort. He argues that commuter rail fares should be reduced to make it more affordable for low-income riders.
"If we want to truly be a Massachusetts for all, few priorities can have more of an impact than an electrified, reliable, fast, and affordable regional rail," Vargas said. "The status quo $24 round trip from Haverhill to Boston will never attract ridership."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.