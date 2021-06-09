Tree falls on house in Bradford

HAVERHILL — Fire Chief Robert O'Brien said the occupants of a home at 155 Salem St. in Bradford all escaped without injury after a tree fell onto the home's roof, causing significant damages.
O'Brien said that at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, during a storm that swept through the area, the fire department received a report of a house struck by a fallen tree.
He said Engine 4 from the Bradford fire station arrived first and firefighters found all of the occupants of the home were outside and were safe and unharmed.
"There were no issues regarding fire or electrical, other than the electrical service, which was pulled away from the building," he said.
O'Brien said the city's building inspector deemed the house unsafe to occupy, pending a structural engineer's review.
He said Mayer Tree Service removed the tree Wednesday morning.