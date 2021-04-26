Trial date set in 2017 murder case 

SALEM, Mass. - Now that COVID-19 courthouse restrictions have relaxed, a June 7 trial date was scheduled in a long-awaited, four-year-old Haverhill murder case.
Hayden Delafuente, 25, of 491 Washington St., is accused of stabbing Matthew Sabatino, 28, on May 28, 2017 in Haverhill.
Sabatino died days later, on June 8, 2017, at at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was survived by his fiancee and two young children.
According to police and family members, Sabatino was out in Haverhill that night with his fiancee, along with a male friend and his significant other, when he witnessed a man in an altercation with his friend outside a downtown establishment.
When he tried to help his friend, Sabatino was stabbed in the heart and soon was transported to Lawrence General Hospital. Later he was airlifted to Mass General.
Investigators said Delafuente had a bloody folding knife in his possession when he was arrested. When questioned Delafuente said he carried the knife for protection, did not deny being a gang member, and said he has been sentenced enough in his life to know what his rights are, according to police.
The trial date was scheduled Monday after a brief hearing in Salem Superior Court.
Court officials recently announced 12-person jury trials can resume across the state starting May 1.
Officials struggled during the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic to balance the rights of defendants awaiting trial with safety concerns.
In Essex County, most pre-trial proceedings have happened at least in part virtually, using teleconference and Zoom equipment to bring lawyers and defendants into the proceedings.
The Supreme Judicial Court recently issued an updated order regarding the operation of Massachusetts state courts and courthouses as the pandemic continues. The new order goes into effect May 1 and replaces a previous order issued Feb. 24.
The new order allows for 12-person jury trials in superior courts and sexually dangerous person cases to resume May 1.
Delafuente, who is held at Middleton Jail, has a final pre-trial conference in the case scheduled for May 24.
The penalty for a first degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
