HAVERHILL — The city will host trick or treating Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Safety tips include crossing at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks, looking left, right and left again when crossing and to keep looking as you cross. Use glowsticks or flashlights for visibility.
Whenever possible, walk on sidewalks or paths and watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars and have adults check all candy collected before consuming it.
A day on the farm
SANDOWN — Patch Wood Farm, 42 Hawkewood Road, will hold “Open Farm Day” Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. The day includes raffles, food, arts and crafts and pony rides. The farm’s Hooves, Paws and Claws 4-H club will have a bake sale to support the club. Rescue horses calling the farm home will also be in the spotlight. For more information, call 978-273-0893.
Wine tasting dinner planned
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Kiwanis Club will hold a wine tasting dinner Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Maria’s Galleria on Essex Street. Proceeds support Kiwanis charitable causes.
All exclusive wines served will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $45 per person and a limited number will be available at the door. A table of eight is $325. A Silver Sponsorship of $500 includes four tickets. A Gold Sponsorship of $750 includes a table of eight.
Please RSVP by Oct. 31. Payment can be made by check to Pentucket Kiwanis, PO Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01830 or via PayPal at pentucketkiwanis.org. You and also purchase tickets though eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/74w4eddn.
For more information, contact Dave Ginieres at 603-557-1718 or Jimmy Carbone at foodkarma@gmail.com or pentucketkiwanis@gmail.com.
Exit 4A program set
DERRY — Hear more about the planned Exit 4A project and how it affects the area during a public information meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at the Derry Municipal Center’s third-floor meeting room, 14 Manning St. A preview time is held prior to the main meeting at 5 p.m. so people can look over plans that will be on display. State officials will be on hand to offer updates and take questions from the public.
Creature at the Bate’s Motel
HAVERHILL — If you’re looking for a Halloween oddity, check out Brian Evans’ “Creature at the Bates Motel” video on YouTube. Evans, who grew up in Haverhill, is featured in the video along with comedian Carrot Top.
See it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5fap21APVU.
Veterans breakfast program planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber will host a free veterans recognition breakfast program Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant at the Riverwalk in Lawrence.
The program will feature a panel discussion as well as the presentation of the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award to a veteran whose business continues to go above and beyond to help those in need.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”