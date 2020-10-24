IN MASSACHUSETTS
* Andover: 5 and 7 p.m.
* Lawrence: Canceled
* Haverhill: Canceled
* Methuen: Canceled. Alternative drive-thru event at The Loop from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees must register for a time-slot. Visit cityofmethuen.net for information.
* North Andover: 5 to 7 p.m.
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE
* Atkinson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. * Danville: 6 to 8 p.m.
* Derry: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
* Hampstead: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
* Kingston: 5 to 8 p.m.
* Londonderry: 6 to 8 p.m.
* Newton: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
* Pelham: 5 to 8 p.m.
* Plaistow: 5 to 7 p.m.
* Salem: : 6 to 8 p.m.
* Sandown: 6 to 8 p.m.
* Windham: 5 to 8 p.m.
TIPS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS
* Maintain a safe distance
* Wear masks
* Carry hand sanitizer
* Remain with small groups or family units, within your own neighborhood
* Do not enter any homes
TIPS FOR THOSE HANDING OUT CANDY
* Wear masks
* Have hand sanitizer available
* Do not hand candy directly to children
* Give out wrapped items
* Distribute candy outside on a table, or from behind a storm door to maintain distance
For those who don't want to hand out candy, turn off your lights or post a sign.
