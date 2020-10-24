IN MASSACHUSETTS

* Andover: 5 and 7 p.m.

* Lawrence: Canceled 

* Haverhill: Canceled

* Methuen: Canceled. Alternative drive-thru event at The Loop from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Attendees must register for a time-slot. Visit cityofmethuen.net for information.

* North Andover: 5 to 7 p.m.  

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

* Atkinson: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.  * Danville: 6 to 8 p.m.

* Derry: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

* Hampstead: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

* Kingston: 5 to 8 p.m.

* Londonderry: 6 to 8 p.m.

* Newton: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

* Pelham: 5 to 8 p.m.

* Plaistow: 5 to 7 p.m.

 * Salem: : 6 to 8 p.m.

* Sandown: 6 to 8 p.m.

* Windham: 5 to 8 p.m.

 TIPS FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS

* Maintain a safe distance

* Wear masks

* Carry hand sanitizer  

* Remain with small groups or family units, within your own neighborhood

* Do not enter any homes

TIPS FOR THOSE HANDING OUT CANDY 

* Wear masks 

* Have hand sanitizer available 

* Do not hand candy directly to children

* Give out wrapped items

* Distribute candy outside on a table, or from behind a storm door to maintain distance

For those who don't want to hand out candy, turn off your lights or post a sign. 

Check eagletribune.com for updates. 

