HAVERHILL — When it meets Tuesday night, the City Council is expected to deal with a lengthy agenda of items that includes a public hearing on a solar array project and requests for special permits.
Among the items are:
Solar array
A public hearing on a request by Solar Smart LLC for a special permit to build a large-scale, ground-mounted, solar energy array at 139 Amesbury Line Road.
The project gained the approval of the city's various departments, including the Planning Department.
55-and-over development
Local Attorney Michael Migliori requests a special permit for a 55-and-over housing development at 66 Merrimac Road, which is in the city's Rocks Village neighborhood.
The development would include 66 detached, residential condominium homes. Migliori's request is expected to be placed on file and a public hearing has been scheduled for July 27.
Called "Fox Hollow," the homes would be built on a 54-acre parcel, with 35 acres set aside as open space "forever" for the benefit of the city, Migliori said in a letter to the council. Street maintenance, utilities and trash pickup would be the responsibility of a homeowner's association.
Land purchase
Mayor James Fiorentini plans to inform the council that he would like the city to either purchase a 22.4 acre property at 97 Corliss Hill Road or assign the rights to another buyer. The property, which is land in agricultural use under Chapter 61A, is near East Meadow River, which feeds into Millvale Reservoir, which provides about 60 percent of the city's drinking water.
In a letter to the council, the mayor said he does not want to see a large development in this area and wishes to protect the city's water supply.
City Councilor John Michitson says the city has two options for protecting its water supply.
One is for Greenbelt in conjunction with a private buyer to purchase the land for $400,000, with no cost to the city. Under that proposal, the woodlands closest to feeder streams could be owned by Greenbelt, and the fields owned by a farmer to farm the open areas for hay and limited grazing, following farming practices that protect nearby waterways and other natural resources.
Option two is a partnership with the city whereby for $250,000 Greenbelt would own the front fields and allow it to lease the fields for limited farming, and for $150,000, the city would own the about 13 acres of woodlands.
In either scenario, Greenbelt requires that the city agree to a Conservation Restriction on the woodlands and front fields. This ensures the property is restricted from development in perpetuity, and the city's drinking water lands are preserved. If the Restriction is granted, Greenbelt has agreed to manage and maintain public walking, biking and horseback riding trails on the property.
An abutting family told city officials that if a conservation restriction is granted for 97 Corliss Hill Road, they would also conserve their 20-acre property so that it would never be developed.