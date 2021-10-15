SALEM, N.H. — A friendly, charitable cornhole tournament will be held at Tuscan Village Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Check-in is at 10 a.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m. Tickets are $54 per team. Sponsorships are still available.
The event is a partnership between Tuscan brands and Building Dreams for Marines, a nonprofit that assists Marines and other service members with mobility challenges to enhance their homes or cars. Register online at bdfm.org.
DiZoglio to be honored at breakfast on Saturday
HAVERHILL — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio will be honored as the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s Elected Distinguished Democrat at its annual Roz McKeon breakfast Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of Maria’s Family Restaurant, 85 Essex St.
State Rep. Andy Vargas will deliver keynote remarks. The committee will hold a straw poll for the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The breakfast is open to the public, with $25 tickets available by calling McKeon at 978-373-4032.
Oktoberfest event on tap
HAVERHILL — The Exchange Clubs of the Merrimack Valley will host an Oktoberfest event Saturday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Bradford.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door and include food, three beer tickets, a mug and live music.
Proceeds help support the Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center, which is one of 75 Nation Exchange Club’s Child Abuse Prevention centers and the only one in Massachusetts.
Purchase tickets online at driveagainstchildabuse.org.
Paint a pumpkin and more
LAWRENCE — Clean River Project of Methuen will hold a Pumpkin Painting Party Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island St. Admission is free. Paint your own pumpkin (for a modest donation), wear a costume, design a mask and take part in games and activities. Lots of treats as well.
The event will include an appearance by the Salem Ghostbusters and their Ghostbuster vehicles. Rocky the Fish books will be available for purchase and signing by the author, Kristie Haupt of Groveland. The brewery will be selling its new Clean River Project brew.
Donations to the nonprofit Clean River Project are greatly appreciated.
Groundwork Lawrence donation program
LAWRENCE — Groundwork Lawrence was named an October beneficiary of Stop & Shop’s Bloomin’ 4 Good Program and was chosen by store leadership at the North Andover Stop & Shop at 757 Turnpike St.
Every $10.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Stop & Shop location in October will result in a $1 donation to Groundwork Lawrence.
“Flowers can brighten someone’s day, brighten a room, or bring a smile to someone’s face,” said Heather McMann, executive director of Groundwork Lawrence. “They can now fight hunger as well. In October, purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet from North Andover Stop & Shop to help us feed someone in need.”
For more information, visit stopandshop.bloomin4good.com or groundworklawrence.org.
Pot luck dinner at the East Parish Meeting House
HAVERHILL — The historic 1838 East Parish Meeting House at 150 Middle Road will host its annual pot luck dinner Sunday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. Please bring a pot luck item to share or make a small contribution. Includes live music by the Greenleaf Musicians.
Citizens who are running for public office will be introduced at 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Roberta Roffo at rroffo@comcast.net or 617-750-1154.
Women’s City Club members to create friendship rocks
HAVERHILL — Members of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill will show their creative sides when the club meets Oct. 19.
Dianne Moonoogian, a club member and trained artist, will lead a fun class painting friendship rocks to be taken home. She will provide rocks and paints and reminds women to wear old clothes because they may get messy.
The club meets monthly at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. The new starting time is 1 p.m. and as always, parking is in front of the church. The club always welcomes new members and guests. Meetings are in the lower level and the afternoon ends at 3 p.m.
A brief business meeting is followed by a selection of light refreshments. Coffee and tea are served.
The club did not meet last year. Phyllis Farfaras will continue as president.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.