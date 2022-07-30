HAVERHILL -- A two-alarm fire on Saturday was contained within about 20 minutes, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported in a building off Myles Standish Drive in Haverhill at around 2 p.m., said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O'Brien.
He said the fire was found in the attic area of the building and that there were no major injuries as a result of the fire.
The building is divided into three sections with four units per section, with the fire affecting three of the sections, O'Brien said. At this point residents would have to be relocated from all 12 units, O'Brien said.
The fire was a two-alarm fire both because of the heat of the day and the size of the building which warranted extra help in order to stop it from spreading through the building, said O'Brien.
O'Brien said he couldn't give an estimate on the number of people displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.