HAVERHILL — Two Haverhill men who police charged in connection with a shooting incident on Jackson Street in December in which no one was injured were indicted by an Essex County grand jury on seven charges each.
Zadrian Colon, 26, of 33 Jackson St., Apt. 1, and his roommate, Enrique Ruiz, 21, were both indicted April 10 on the following felony charges: assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute. The two were also indicted on the following misdemeanor charges: discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute.
Glen Johnson, spokesman for Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, said Colon was arraigned on the charges in Salem Superior Court on May 19 before Judge Kristen Buxton, who ordered that he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing June 28 when Colon was again ordered held without bail.
On Wednesday, Colon’s defense lawyer, Thomas Burke of Salem, entered a nonevidentiary motion to dismiss the case, which Judge Thomas Drexler took under advisement. A filing of motions is scheduled for Aug. 14.
Johnson said Ruiz was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on June 23 before Judge Kristen Buxton, who released him on personal recognizance and a number of conditions, including wearing a GPS tracking device, not possessing any firearms, that he remain on 24-7 lockdown at his mother’s home in Haverhill, and that he must stay away from victims and Colon.
Ruiz is represented by attorney William Sullivan of Haverhill. A pretrial conference before Judge Thomas Drexler is scheduled for Aug. 24.
On Dec. 27 about 11:10 a.m., police dispatch received a call about a shooting on Jackson Street in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, according to a police report on file at Haverhill District Court.
Investigating officers identified Colon as the lone shooting suspect. Witnesses told police that after arguing loudly with a man in a white sedan, Colon allegedly shot at the car before it sped off, the report said. Police said they retrieved a projectile from the siding of a nearby building.
Police said Ruiz was with Colon at the time of the shooting and that Ruiz retrieved something from the street.
Police officers visited Colon’s apartment, where both men denied hearing any gunshots, the report said.
Police interviewed the white sedan's driver, Eddie Cardona of 12 Grand Ave., Apt. 1, who told them he received insulting Facebook posts that Colon was writing about him, which is why he went to Colon’s house to speak to him.
Cardona told police that he has known Colon his entire life and they were previously friends. Colon told police that he and Cardona were arguing over a woman, the report said.
Cardona told police he saw a gun in Colon’s hand and when Colon approached him, the weapon was fired once or twice. Cardona told police that he sped off out of fear of being shot, the report said. Police arrested Colon and Ruiz after reviewing surveillance recordings.
A search of Colon’s apartment turned up five ounces of marijuana and packaging materials, as well as several twist bags containing crack cocaine, including some in a safe to which police found the key, the police report said. Police also found a dozen rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to the report, but did not locate a gun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.