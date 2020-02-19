HAVERHILL — Two Haverhill women were honored during Black Excellence on the Hill Day, held Feb. 11 at the Statehouse.
In honor of Black History Month and the state's commemoration of the work of prominent African Americans in Massachusetts, state legislators nominated a number of local advocates, community leaders and business members for recognition.
Hartell Johnson was nominated by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, for the occasion, in honor of her work in the Merrimack Valley while Lynda Brown was nominated by state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, for her work in the community.
A former vice president and current member of the Greater Haverhill League of Women Voters, Johnson has served on the city's Cultural Council and Community Affairs Advisory Boards and, for more than a decade, has worked as a business analyst at Fresenius Medical Care. She was a candidate for Haverhill City Council in 2017 and is on the board of directors at Haverhill’s Zinnia Montessori School.
"Hartell embodies so much of what makes the Merrimack Valley and its communities great," said DiZoglio. "An unwavering advocate for stronger educational opportunities for students, improved economic development and enhancing cultural affairs, she is a true force for positive change in the city of Haverhill."
Vargas nominated Brown for the the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus 2020 Black Excellence award.
"From reviving neighborhood associations to volunteering on city boards, and leading efforts to beautify the city, Lynda embodies the civic engagement and service that we can all aspire to," Vargas said about Brown, director of Haverhill's Brightside and also founder and president of the Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association.