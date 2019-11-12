HAVERHILL — Two people were injured, but not seriously, in a crash on Interstate 495 south shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, State Police said.
They said the crash was just north of Exit 50, which leads to routes 97 and 110.
It was not immediately available from state police how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash. The vehicle or vehicles went off the highway on the side of the slow-speed lane.
Police did not immediately identify the injured people. They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police said there were no road closures, but traffic was slowed around the exit. Traffic was moving at a normal pace on the rest of the highway.
