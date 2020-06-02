Unable to use church, pastor with Haverhill roots holds drive-in services

Pastor Donna Spencer Collins of the Phoenix Rising United Church of Christ normally holds Sunday services inside Groveland Congregational Church.
But that had to stop because of COVID-19 restrictions on services for both congregations that are in effect until at least September. Neither can have indoor services until that time because of rulings by their church officials.
Collins was forced to come up with another way to hold services for her members and members of Groveland Congregational led by the Rev. Chris Hart.
They put their heads together and thought outside the box to come up with a way.
"Pastor Chris and I wanted to keep some continuity and connection with our congregations, so between the two of us we had the technology to make drive-in church happen," Collins said. "We had an FM transmitter, wireless microphones, a WiFi booster, a sound system, a laptop computer and some adapters to bring it all together."
Once the technology was arranged, the rest was simple: Members of the congregations drive into the church parking lot, turn off their vehicles and tune their radios to a particular frequency, allowing them to hear their pastors who conduct services outside the church.
Collins' congregation formerly met in Haverhill. It moved to Lawrence at one point and eventually settled at Groveland Congregational Church.
Collins is also the chaplain at Care Dimensions in Danvers, a hospice and palliative care center where she provides spiritual comfort to people who are nearing the end of life.
But since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, her job has taken on a new dimension.
"COVID-19 entered the world and the world of hospice in a way we did not anticipate," she said. "Because of the pandemic, people outside of hospice care are now talking to me about their grief."
Collins said it is starting to feel like a new normal.
"I'm not visiting patients like I usually do. I'm not meeting with parishioners over coffee and I'm unable to do any outreach, so at this point I spend most of my time on the phone and on Zoom meetings," she said. "It's the best we have right now and at least I get to see people online."
In an article she posted on the Care Dimensions website, Collins said she has been contacted lately by people who are having difficulty focusing.
That led her to adapt her counseling to meet the needs of people who are feeling the effects of isolation and social distancing.
"Many say that days running into days are beginning to feel overwhelming," she said. "Others say they are having difficulty sleeping, some are crying at the drop of a hat and can’t understand why, while others find it almost physically painful not seeing family and friends in person."
She said the emotions many people are feeling stem from isolation, social distancing and fear of the unknown.
Collins said the term "desocialization" applies to some of the effects the pandemic is having on society.
"When we lose a loved one, a job or go through a divorce we can associate grief to those things, but in this case it's a communal grief we're all reacting to," she said.
With limitations on funerals, Collins has been receiving calls from families who want to talk about what they are going through.
"Their grief is compounded by various restrictions," she said. "In a few situations, people called me about loved ones in nursing homes dying of COVID-19 and told me they are unable to visit and to be with them.
"It's not the nursing home's fault and it's not the doctors' fault,'' she said. "It's all because of this virus, which has interfered with the care of their loved ones. The hardest part of my job is to affirm their feelings are real and are valid."