HAVERHILL —The president of the teachers union behind a display of empty shoes and coffins meant to symbolize the students and educators who could die from COVID-19 if schools open too soon said he has no regrets about the action.
In fact, Haverhill Education Association’s president Anthony Parolisi said that he believed the death display staged Wednesday afternoon on the steps of City Hall to be a mission accomplished.
“Our mission was to disrupt the status quo and bring attention to the fact that Haverhill is rushing our children and teachers back into these schools without considering the long-term impacts,” said Parolisi, the father of two children and a civics teacher at Consentino Middle School. “If people think children are going to be traumatized by empty shoes and Halloween decorations on the steps of City Hall, how will our children respond to daily announcements of classmates and educators who have gotten sick or passed away because they were exposed to something in these buildings before it was safe?”
According to Parolisi, 300 union members met and reached a “consensus” to stage the shoe display during a “thumbs-up, thumbs-down” vote via Zoom on Monday. The group has approximately 1,000 members, Parolisi said, and Haverhill educators are not required to join the union. The larger membership was informed of the decision via email on Tuesday and invited to join their peers during Wednesday’s day of action, Parolisi said.
The coffins that drew ire were brought to City Hall by a single member, the union president said. According to Parolisi, the group that voted on Monday did not know the coffins would be part of the display until they were used to flank the 96 pairs of empty shoes on the City Hall steps.
“A teacher brought them (the two coffins) as part of the display and organizers didn’t feel any reason to silence that member,” Parolisi said. “Any time you have a plan and execute that plan, sometimes things happen. In the moment, with the theme we were setting up, the member brought the coffins and it fit the theme, so it was included. The plan we put out was for a display of shoes to represent the possible death and illness that could be caused by COVID and a member felt so strongly moved that they brought these to the display to supplement and help make the point.”
The union feels sending students and teachers to school in-person instead of allowing for remote instruction until certain public health benchmarks are met could present a harsh reality.
“I live on a street that leads to a cemetery. I think it would be more traumatizing for my 11-year-old daughter to see funeral processions go by our house with her classmates and her teachers about to be interred (than to see our display),” Parolisi said. “That’s the trauma we’re trying to avoid.”
When asked how the display could impact his membership numbers, Parolisi said he saw the action as a “union-building activity” that has been “mostly positively received by our members.”
“We have almost a thousand members. Some of them reached out to say they didn’t agree with the actions taken by their peers and we respect that, but democracy doesn’t work if people don’t show up,” he said. According to Parolisi, “very few” members voiced concerns ahead of time.
The teachers union continues to negotiate with school officials over the reopening plan released by Superintendent Margaret Marotta last week. The hybrid plan calls for most students to attend class in-person two days a week and learn remotely from home on the other three days. A Remote Learning Academy is available for students who choose not to attend school in-person.
According to Parolisi, educators are being asked to teach from class buildings during the remote sessions, presenting childcare concerns on top of the risk of coronavirus exposure.
“(School officials are) asking us to punch the clock: To walk in there and sit by ourselves in a classroom, whether that is necessary to do our jobs or not,” Parolisi said. “There is no remote option for educators. I don’t understand if kids are working remotely, why teachers can’t until the buildings are safe. I believe it is simply so the (School Department) can assert their authority over employees and be able to control our time to tell the taxpayers we’re earning our money — as if educators wouldn’t be working as hard when working remotely.”
The School Department has told the union of the possibility that employees’ children may be cared for at the YMCA or a similar childcare agency, Parolisi said. Negotiations on a new contract with the teachers — required whenever there is a change in working conditions — began last week and continue on Monday, Parolisi said.