HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man remains free and has been ordered not to drive after police say he caused a collision that killed a 72-year-old city resident.
Brandon Isenberg was first summonsed to Haverhill District Court in November following a lengthy investigation by Haverhill and Massachusetts State Police. He appeared in court Wednesday to be formally arraigned on a charge of motor vehicle homicide.
Police said Isenberg was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, a mid-sized SUV, on May 3, 2019, around 8:20 p.m at 75 Kenoza Ave., when his vehicle hit Robert Bergeron. According to a police report filed by Sgt. Kevin Lynch, Bergeron “suffered severe head trauma” as a result of the collision.
According to the police report, Bergeron was “walking/jogging” across Kenoza Avenue, not in a crosswalk, after stopping into Chris Ann Liquors. He was hit by Isenberg's vehicle as Bergeron approached the driver's side door of his parked car.
At the time of the collision, Isenberg, 35, told responding officer Justin Graham that he was traveling 30 mph and that “due to the rain he did not see anything, he just felt the hit,” according to a police report.
Police said they saw damage to the right front headlight area and windshield of Isenberg's vehicle. Bergeron's dentures, split in two, and his glasses were found on the road in front of 75 Kenoza Ave., according to the police report.
Before paramedics arrived, life-saving measures were given to Bergeron by off-duty North Andover police officer Michael Gilligan, who happened to see the accident and stopped to help, the report said.
A witness told police she heard the impact and saw Bergeron hit the ground before observing a blue vehicle drive away, the report said. That same vehicle later turned around and drove back, according to the police report.
In his interview with police, Isenberg said he returned to the scene and called 911 once he realized what happened, according to the report.
Bergeron was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision, police said. Post-crash analytics, including Isenberg's car event data recorder, determined Isenberg to be at fault, the police report said.
As outlined in the police report, a state police crash reconstruction confirmed Bergeron was approximately 197 feet, or 4.5 seconds, away from Isenberg before the accident.
“(That) is a time and distance at which Isenberg should have had enough time and distance to detect, perceive, react and bring his vehicle to a stop before striking Bergeron,” Haverhill police Sgt. Lynch summarized in the report.
During Wednesday's arraignment, Judge Patricia Dowling released Isenberg on his own recognizance. Assistant District Attorney Cal Skeirik's only request was that Isenberg not drive, which the judge granted. Isenberg was represented in court by Attorney Scott Gleason.
