HAVERHILL — Police Chief Robert Pistone said Thursday that the investigation into a hazing incident involving Haverhill High School football players is ongoing, but police have identified some of the students involved and charges are likely.
He said those identified so far are age 18 or older, meaning they are considered adults in the eyes of the law.
"We are working with the school on identifying others, as multiple people were involved," Pistone said. "Those we've verified thus far are students who are 18 or older and are of adult age."
Pistone said he does anticipate filing charges and is in conversations with the Essex District Attorney's Office on what those charges may be.
"We are conversing with the DA's office and we do anticipate the appropriate charges will be forthcoming," he said.
Mayor James Fiorentini is calling for an outside firm to investigate.
In a statement to The Eagle-Tribune, Fiorentini criticized “the atmosphere and culture that allowed high school boys to allegedly stand around and do nothing while this happened.”
The video shows a young man being dragged across the floor and stripped before a teammate stands over his head in just underwear and performs a lewd act.
The remainder of the football season was canceled, including a Thanksgiving game against Lowell. Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta has suspended the students involved, she said, and “out of an abundance of caution,” placed members of the coaching team on paid administrative leave.
“It is an extremely upsetting incident and concerns me a great deal,” the mayor said. “I am concerned that this happened and concerned by reports that other students stood by and did not intervene.”
He added, “It should be stressed that these few wrongdoers do not represent our community and they do not represent our student body. The vast majority of our student body are good, hard working young adults who are dedicated to hard work and scholarship. Our students routinely go on to the best colleges and universities in America and some to military service. I am confident that our students are as appalled by this incident as I am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.