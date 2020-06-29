HAVERHILL — A Chelmsford man has died and several others are recovering from injuries received after a van rolled over on Interstate 495 northbound Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
According to spokesman David Procopio, the accident took place at 5:33 a.m. at Exit 51B, near the Plaistow, New Hampshire, border.
Responding troopers found a 2005 Ford Freestar van, driven by 33-year-old Alexander R. Nunez of Chelmsford, had rolled over into an embankment, Procopio said. Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four passengers inside the van, all from Lawrence, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment: Two adult women and an adult male with serious injuries, and an adult woman with minor injuries, according to a statement from police.
A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates that another vehicle may have cut into the van's lane of travel causing Nunez to swerve across all travel lanes and over the guardrail, the statement said.
The make and model of that vehicle is not known at this time, and police are urging witnesses to call 978-462-7478 with any information.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Haverhill police and fire departments and Trinity EMS. The right lane and breakdown lane of the highway at the crash site were closed for approximately three hours while police investigated.