HAVERHILL — A work crew from the city's wastewater department struck an underground natural gas line Thursday morning, resulting in an evacuation of a portion of Hilldale Avenue, just north of Lafayette Square.
Prior to the accident, the work crew had taken the normal precaution of calling in Dig Safe, said Deputy Haverhill DPW director Robert Ward.
Robert said his workers were repairing an old, broken storm drain in the area of Merrimack Valley Tire and had called in Dig Safe to mark the location of underground gas lines.
"My guys were preparing to install a new pipe from a catch basin to a storm drain manhole and while excavating they hit a 2-inch gas main," Ward said. "As it turns out, the markings were a little off from where the pipes are."
Both fire and police responded to the scene.
National Grid spokesman Bob Kievra said repair crews responded to 56 Hilldale Ave. following the 10:20 a.m. report of an underground gas line that was damaged during excavation work. Police said about 70 people in that area had to be evacuated, including residents on Apple Street.
"Our crews arrived by 10:36 a.m. and made the area safe by 11:45 a.m. after shutting the gas off at a location away from the incident," Kievra said.
Ward said that he was on the scene around 2:30 p.m. and that National Grid workers were just finishing welding the damaged gas line.
"Dig Safe is usually pretty good and this doesn't happen very often," Ward said. "They are usually very accurate with their markings but every so often they are off a little bit, and this is what happens."
"When our guys hit the line, they were pretty upset," Ward said. "They are usually pretty careful about this stuff. It puts them in a holding pattern and people have to be evacuated."
Ward said this particular work crew had never struck a gas line before.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said that while repair work was taking place, no northbound traffic was allowed between Lafayette Square and Brook Street, and no southbound traffic on Hilldale Avenue was allowed past Brook Street.