HAVERHILL — The manager of the popular Heav'nly Donuts shop in Bradford said the shop closed immediately Thursday when it was notified an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Manager Effie Kalogeropoulos thanked the public for its patience and support.
"We are working closely with the City of Haverhill and following all safety protocols," she said. "We will reopen once we can guarantee the safety of our employees and customers. Thank you for all your continued support."
Customers eager for their Friday morning java jolt had to look elsewhere after finding the shop dark due to an employee testing positive for the virus.
The Heav'nly Donuts Plaistow Road location, also in Haverhill and at the Plaistow line, is under different ownership, according to Richard MacDonald, director of the city's inspectional services department. MacDonald said his office has not been notified of any coronavirus exposure at that shop.
MacDonald said the Bradford Heav'nly Donuts will remain closed until city health inspectors review the situation and visit the business.
"They cannot reopen until we inspect (the shop),'' he said.
Watch eagletribune.com for developments in this story.