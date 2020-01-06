HAVERHILL — Haverhill history was made in several ways Monday, starting when Mayor James Fiorentini took the oath of office for his record ninth term as the city's top leader.
Ushering in what he called the city's "new roaring 20s," Fiorentini proudly touted Haverhill's near-final Master Plan, which he calls Vision Haverhill 2035.
Monday's inaugural address centered on Fiorentini's 2020 goals of addressing the city's "critical" housing shortage and improving public safety staffing. It also introduced a new zoning concept called "village centers," which the mayor hopes will make Haverhill more pedestrian-friendly.
"This is our chance to recruit new residents who are tired of the commute, tired of being stuck in traffic all day and pay $25 to a day to park and then wait two hours in traffic to get home," he said. "This is our chance to build the city of tomorrow."
The Haverhill of tomorrow was assembled Monday when the City Council — comprised of incumbents Joseph Bevilacqua, John Michitson, Melinda Barrett, Colin LePage, Tom Sullivan, Tim Jordan, Michael McGonagle, Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien and Bill Macek — broke tradition to elect Barrett the group's first female president. Controversy preceded the vote.
O'Brien "proudly" nominated Barrett, while Bevilacqua — who received the most votes in November's election — threw his own name into the nomination pool.
He explained that he was doing so for the more than 6,000 residents who voted for him last fall, hoping that his colleagues would follow the more than 20-year tradition of councilors voting for the top vote recipient to become president.
"I respectfully suggest that I'm unable to support that motion. Not because of the individual, but because every councilor in the past voted to elect the top vote recipient, as selected by the voters of the city of Haverhill," Bevilacqua said.
"In addition, every city councilor had an opportunity for the last four, 10, 20 years or longer, to elect someone who was not the top vote-getter and they chose not to do so," he continued. “As such, I stand for the 6,000 or more voters who elected me their top vote recipient and place my name in nomination."
His suggestion was defeated when councilors elected Barrett 8-1. Barrett presides over her first City Council meeting Tuesday, when members begin their new four-year terms.
Prior to Fiorentini being sworn in by Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Haverhill's three School Committee members — incumbents Scott Wood and Gail Sullivan and newcomer Toni Sapienza-Donais — also took their oath of office. That group will choose a leader Thursday night at the first meeting of the New Year.
Fiorentini's forecast into the future Monday comes two days before the city's Planning Board votes to formally adopt the Master Plan. In the works for the last two years, the plan outlines where the city's new business parks, schools and — as the mayor outlined Monday — walkable, neighborhood-based clusters called “village centers” will be located.
He also proposed an idea to change Haverhill's form of government to allow for district and at-large ward councilors from all areas of the city.
“If we are going to have this concept of village squares and walkable neighborhoods, it is important that every neighborhood has a seat at the table,” Fiorentini said. “I cannot pledge that everyone will like everything that we do. I can pledge this: We will continue to listen to our citizens and build the city of our future.”