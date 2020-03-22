HAVERHILL — Two city residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Mayor James Fiorentini said Sunday.
The locals, whose identities have not been made public due to privacy laws, are currently being isolated at home are under the care and supervision of Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly, who is following state guidelines.
Reached by The Eagle-Tribune late Sunday morning, the mayor said he was notified of one case Saturday and the other Sunday. According to Fiorentini, the cases involve two separate families and those infected are adults.
"I am concerned but not panicked as there are two or more positive case in most neighboring communities," he said. "I do expect this to rise as testing ramps up and more people are being tested, but I do not expect to be overwhelmed here in Haverhill. We're hoping for the best but we're planning for the worst.”
Those family members and others who have come into contact with the two newest residents to contract the virus have been tested and are being monitored in accordance with state protocols, Fiorentini said.
While the city is aware of the identities and addresses of those infected, medical-related privacy rules prohibit the release of such details.
He said these two latest cases don't necessarily spell a major outbreak and that he's confident the social distancing practices people are following will reduce the spread of the disease, commonly known as COVID-19.
"I share everyone's concerns and I think the social distancing is going to work," he said.
In response to these latest coronavirus cases, City Hall will be closed to the public as well as most city staff Monday and Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning, the mayor said.
"We plan to reopen Wednesday but we will have certain distancing rules in effect, which we will announce," he said. "We do have critical employees working, including 311 while department heads are working from their homes. I'm holding telephone meetings throughout the day with critical personnel."
Haverhill’s first case of coronavirus was announced Friday.
Haverhill Public Schools Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas tested positive for COVID-19 but “cannot identify a direct link to any individual diagnosed,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to the school community Friday night.
Vozeolas does not live in Haverhill and chose to make details about her case public on her own.
According to school officials, Vozeolas is being considered to have been contagious Tuesday, March 17. Out of an “abundance of caution,” they are also considering Monday, March 16 as a day she was “potentially contagious” and are notifying those who came in close contact with her on those dates.
Haverhill Public Schools pediatrician Dr. John Maddox said Vozeolas was at City Hall and Silver Hill Elementary School on Monday. On Tuesday, she was at Burham School — a building used for office space — and had what Maddox called “transient dealings” with three other schools he did not name.
Maddox cites CDC guidelines when relaying that testing is not necessary for what he calls “contacts of contacts,” such as spouses or children, exposed to asymptomatic people with potential exposure to COVID-19.
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever or shortness of breath — are asked to call the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409. The hotline is available 24/7 and if necessary, testing will be ordered for those who need it.
The CDC’s coronavirus website reports the illness may be spread by “someone who is actively sick with COVID-19.” The CDC says “some spread might be possible before people show symptoms ... but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Staff reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.