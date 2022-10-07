HAVERHILL — School officials said a bomb threat reported at Pentucket Lake School just before noon Friday drew a multi-agency response.
The building was thoroughly searched and cleared by Haverhill Police and the Massachusetts State Police.
The bomb threat was believed to be non-credible from the start, school officials said, however, they noted they must take each and every threat seriously.
School officials said they followed their threat protocols and thanked the Haverhill Police Department and the emergency response teams that responded to the school.
School officials said the school was swept by Massachusetts State Police with dogs before students and staff were allowed back in. They said students, teachers and parents helped in this process.
After receiving the all-clear, students headed back to their classrooms and those who had not eaten by that time were served lunch. The day continued as scheduled, followed by normal dismissal.
Officials had asked that visitors not come to the school in order to allow first responders to do their jobs. Students were moved to the field at J.G. Whittier School, which is next door to Pentucket Lake, and were all safe and accounted for, officials said.
