HAVERHILL — A Massachusetts State Police helicopter along with K-9 teams were searching the Portland Street area for a man who police say refused to stop for an officer, crashed his vehicle and then ran away.
About 2 p.m. Tuesday, a state trooper tried to stop a car on Auburn Street for a motor vehicle violation. When the driver refused to stop, a brief chase ensued, but was soon terminated out of concerns for the public’s safety, state police said.
Auburn Street is in the city’s Acre neighborhood.
A short time after the chase was broken off, the trooper discovered the vehicle, which had crashed on 4th Avenue, also in the Acre.
Haverhill Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said local officers were sent to the area to help state troopers. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspect had not been captured, he said.