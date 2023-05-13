The missing children are the six smallest children in the above photo. The names and ages of the children are as follow:

OMNISTY GREAT, Black male, age 7 months;

CYPER GREAT, Black male, age 11 months;

CYPHAYA GREAT, Black female, age 3;

JOURNEA GREAT, Black female, age 5;

ODYESSEA GREAT, Black female, age 6; and

JATARI BAKER-WOODEN, Black male, age 9.