HAVERHILL — Police had an increased presence on Grove Street Friday afternoon after a male student reported he had been followed to school during his morning commute, Principal Bonnie Antkowiak said.
The child notified a teacher about the interaction and the police and superintendent's office were notified. A robocall alerting parents to the situation went out to parents on Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Haverhill police reviewed neighborhood surveillance footage and believe the person in question "had a legitimate purpose in walking in the street and that he was not following the student."
The investigation is ongoing and police do not believe there is cause for concern, Marotta said.
"The school system and the police praise and applaud this youngster for being alert and aware of their surroundings and for bringing their concerns to a trusted adult," the superintendent said.