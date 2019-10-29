HAVERHILL — Former Mayor William Ryan and his son-in-law, City Council candidate Shaun Toohey, were “instantly recognizable” on surveillance footage throwing away a mayoral candidate’s signs, according to a police report.
Toohey, however, said he was only doing what was asked of him by property owner Dave Vasta.
The signs in question belonged to Haverhill police officer Daniel Trocki, who is the sole challenger to Mayor James Fiorentini in the Nov. 5 election. He reported to police Saturday that someone was stealing his campaign signs.
Trocki said his friend Bill Niland, owner of Copperhead Saloon in Lafayette Square, allowed him to put two signs on the island that divides the parking lot from the sidewalk near Niland’s business.
Video surveillance shows Trocki’s wife, Shelby, putting two red-and-white campaign signs about 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 where Niland directed them to be placed, according to a police report.
They didn’t last long.
Later the same day at about 3 p.m., surveillance video shows Ryan walking into a nearby business, KC Carpets, owned by his son-in-law Toohey, the report states. Seven minutes later, Ryan is seen on the video leaving the area and then returning quickly, parking his car next to one of Trocki’s signs.
The video shows Ryan and Toohey walk back out of KC Carpets and toward the parking lot.
“Ryan stops, gestures toward the sign, makes a swooping motion with his arm as Toohey continues to walk toward the sign,” the report reads.
The video shows Toohey pulling the sign from the ground and throwing it in the back of Ryan’s pickup truck, according to the report. Ryan walks into Toohey’s business to get a trash barrel and throws the sign into it.
Nothing happened the following day, police said, when a police detail lingered near the second sign. On Sept. 28, however, that sign was taken.
“On the morning of Sept. 28 at 7:25 a.m., Ryan arrives at the lot, exits his car and walks over to the second Trocki sign,” the police report reads, giving details from the video.
The report states that the video shows Ryan pulling that sign from the ground. As before, Ryan “folded the sign and shoved it in a trash barrel by the building,” the report reads.
“Both William Ryan and Shaun Toohey are known throughout the city and were instantly recognizable,” the report states.
Toohey is a former School Committee member and has run unsuccessfully for state representative. His name is on the Nov. 5 ballot for City Council.
Ryan has held several elected positions in Haverhill in the past — mayor, city councilor, School Committee member and state representative.
Vasta, the property owner, released a statement regarding the allegations Tuesday. He emphasized that he is a New Hampshire resident and removed from Haverhill politics.
His statement reads in part, “I asked Mr. Toohey to remove the signs, this was prior to speaking with the detective; I stated to the detective it would be all right to put up signs as long as they were not too obstructive or detracting from the property.”
He would not say what was obstructive or detracting about Trocki’s signs.
Toohey said the landlord asked him to remove not only Trocki’s signs, but “any other signs from individuals who did not have permission from him.”
“I was simply doing what was asked of me by the owner of the property. This stuff happens all the time during campaigns and his race has no bearing on mine,” he said. “I have plenty of sign locations across the city.”
Police said in the report that they left two messages for Toohey and neither were returned.
They also wrote that when they contacted Ryan on his cellphone, he “immediately stated that he has not taken any candidate signs.”
“He explained that he does not believe that people do still steal signs anymore like they had in the sixties,” the report reads.
Ryan refused to talk to police in person, according to the report. He did not return requests for comment for this article.
Trocki could also not be reached before press time.
Trocki told police he does not want to pursue criminal charges against the men accused of stealing his signs.