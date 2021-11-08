HAVERHILL — After two decades, the city has paid off a significant portion of the Hale Hospital debt and is a year away from making the final payment on a second major component of what was once the largest municipal debt in the state’s history.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the declining Hale debt payments are part of his plan to pay for a new Consentino School without raising taxes with a debt exclusion override that would have to be passed by voters at an election.
He said that in early October, the city made the final $1.2 million payment on the original hospital building’s $26.4 million mortgage the city had assumed in 2001.
Around this time next year, the city will also retire the Hale’s $38.5 million operating debt when it makes a final $1.9 million payment.
The mayor said that after next year, all that will remain of the Hale debt are pension and health care obligation payments to former Hale employees, which in recent years have been around $7 million annually.
“This is a huge deal, both financially and symbolically,” said Fiorentini, who has had to begin every city budget since he took office in 2004 with a multi-million Hale Hospital budget hole. “We are making progress and getting out from under the largest municipal debt in Massachusetts.”
The city built the hospital on Lincoln Avenue and opened it in 1984 as Hale Hospital. The city sold it in 2001 to Essent Health Care because it was losing huge sums of money every year running it. As part of a deal to keep the hospital in Haverhill, the city had to assume about $85 million in debt that it agreed to pay over 20 years.
“When the hospital was sold, a lot of people including many city councilors and legislators, said the debt would cause the city to fall into receivership and be taken over by the state,” said Fiorentini, a city councilor at the time of the sale. “But we were fiscally responsible and held the line on spending and we got through it. Eventually we got our financial house back in order and we were able to start rebuilding the city budget, adding public services and police officers and increasing the school budget by millions every year.”
The debt, considered Haverhill’s financial albatross for the past two decades, included four components: pension costs for retired hospital employees, health insurance costs for retired employees, the original mortgage on the building, and debt service on the old hospital’s operating deficit when it closed. This year’s $11 million bill, paid on Sept. 1, was the 19th and largest of the 20 debt payments.
Today, the hospital is known as Holy Family Haverhill and is owned by Steward Health.