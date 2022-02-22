HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is a beehive of activity this week while students in public schools are on vacation.
To keep them engaged with academics, the School Department is running vacation academies at the club, at the YMCA on Winter Street and at Pentucket Lake School, where the YMCA has a center.
A total of 329 students enrolled in this free Title I program that is in operation this Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. It will also be offered during April school vacation week.
The program is open to all Haverhill public school families with children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Dianne Connolly, director of Title I and community outreach, said parents were attracted to the program for various reasons, including having a child care option during a school vacation week, providing their children with additional academic opportunities, and having a place where their children can interact with others while building positive relationships with staff and peers.
Academics are the focus from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day, followed by lunch, and then recreational activities from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Breakfasts are included.
The morning program, run by 37 Haverhill Public School staff members at the three sites, include hands-on lessons in a variety of academic subjects.
At the Boys and Girls Club, afternoon activities include indoor soccer, dodge ball and kickball, and a Connect Four game using basketballs. There's a game room with foosball, video game consoles, air hockey and ping pong, and an arts and crafts center with an instructor.
"We doubled the amount of children from last year's school vacation programs, which is awesome," said Javier Bristol, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. "Parents are looking for a safe place for their children this week and what's also great about this program is we have teachers on site and kids are learning and also having fun. And it's convenient for parents and it's free."