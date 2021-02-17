Some local health officials are confused following an announcement that the state will stop providing vaccines to most municipal sites starting March 1.
As the state expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines, priority will be given to mass vaccination sites like those in Danvers and at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, state public health officials said at a press conference Wednesday.
A memo sent to local health leaders before the conference from Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the state "will no longer provide first dose vaccines for individual municipal clinics," except for the prioritized 20 municipalities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 — including Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill — and at approved regional collaborative sites.
However, residents currently waiting for their second doses from town-run clinics will still be able to receive them, the HHS memo said.
The state is prioritizing the mass vaccination sites to "make sure we work through the supply we have as quickly, safely and efficiently as we can," Gov. Charlie Baker said at the press conference.
In the wake of the announcement, local health officials are left questioning how best to get the vaccine to their residents as they wonder which, if any, of their local sites will continue to operate or if larger regional sites will be the area’s only available resource.
Andover's Director of Public Health Thomas Carbone was caught off guard by the news that his town will no longer receive doses, as Andover held its first public vaccination clinic Wednesday just before Baker made his announcement.
The Andover clinic served just over 100 seniors because town nurses were able to pull seven extra doses from the vials, ensuring nothing the state gave the town went to waste, Carbone said.
"We have 1,200 people in the school department and we had the expectation we could vaccinate them here, and that's not going to happen," Carbone said. "I don't understand the thought process behind this."
Carbone said the town vaccination site was particularly accessible for older adults because it's a place where they are comfortable.
"It's close, so even in bad weather we would have been able to make it," said 81-year-old David Kelley, who had an appointment at the Andover clinic Wednesday.
In Methuen, despite being an equity-prioritized city by the state, they received no vaccines for a local clinic this week.
"We got zero doses this week and I'm mad as hell about it," Mayor Neil Perry told the City Council Tuesday night.
Haverhill is also at a standstill when it comes to organizing upcoming local vaccination clinics because the state hasn’t said if or when the municipalities will receive more first doses.
Despite the changes, some hard-hit cities like Lawrence will be able to continue their own clinics.
Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez had a one-on-one call with Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel Tuesday, who told him Lawrence would get financial and other support “to ensure that when it comes to the vaccination efforts, we will have a liaison at the state level so that the communication is effective.”
“We continue to aggressively pursue opening our own vaccine location at the Arlington School and I’ll be going over to check it myself next week. My goal is that it will be a Lawrence-specific site,” Vasquez said. “Depending on the amount of support we receive, I am open to dialogue, but it will start as a Lawrence-specific site.”
For the future regional vaccine sites, bringing together a collaboration of cities and towns, clinic locations must be able to serve 750 people per day, five days a week.
Lawrence General Hospital has already set up a regional site that vaccinates between 900 and 1,000 people a day at South Lawrence East Elementary School. That site will continue to operate because it meets the state’s guidelines, said Ben French, the marketing and communication operations manager for the hospital.
The state is also prioritizing community health centers, like Greater Lawrence Community Health Center, as vaccination partners.
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center already has one permanent vaccination site in Lawrence that meets the state’s criteria and is planning sites in Methuen and Haverhill as well, said Rich Napolitano, senior vice president of external relations and chief strategy officer for Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.