Vandals hit Korean War Memorial in GAR Park

TIM JEAN/Staff photoRussell V.J. Chaput, 89, of Haverhill, shows the damage to one of the LED floodlights that surround the Korean War Veterans Memorial in GAR Park. The local veterans, not the city, pay for all the maintenance and upkeep of the memorial. Chaput hopes to raise $500 to replace the light and $30,000 for long-term maintenance of the memorial.