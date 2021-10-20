HAVERHILL — The Rotary Club of Haverhill will hold its sixth annual Veterans Day Awards Program Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. on HC Media’s Channel 22 and Facebook live.
This event will recognize four outstanding veterans: Michael J. Hart, Christina Rodriguez, Chris Seferlis, and Kristin Messer. Featured speaker is Luis Santiago, director of Veteran Services in Haverhill.
This event is also a Rotary Club fundraiser with proceeds from being distributed to local nonprofits and charitable causes which support veterans and community interests.
Donations are appreciated and can be made by visiting the Rotary Club of Haverhill Facebook page.
Hart served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969 to 1973, rising to the rank of captain, and is a Vietnam veteran. He has been a practicing attorney for over 40 years. He formerly served Haverhill as an assistant city solicitor, city solicitor and as a city councilor for 10 years.
Rodriguez has been with the Haverhill Police Department for one year and trains both veteran officers and new recruits. She began her military career with the Army National Guard in 2013 then transferred to the Army Reserve where she is currently serving.
Seferlis joined the Army Reserve in 1996 and spent eight years with the 368th Engineering Battalion where he reached the rank of sergeant and was deployed for just over a year supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003/2004. He currently works at Microsoft as a Cloud Data Specialist.
Messer is a clinical nurse and administrative clinical adviser at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She joined the Nurse Corps of the United States Air Force Reserves in 2003 to help with the care of the men and women who were wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan. She has been deployed to Kuwait and Iraq and has served at the U.S. Military Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany.