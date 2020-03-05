HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department is beefing up its fleet of emergency vehicles with the addition of a custom-made, four-person, all-terrain vehicle. Called a "gator," it will allow multiple officers at the same time to access off-road areas of the city.
Donated by veterans' groups including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 29, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans, the Polaris ATV is outfitted with lights and sirens from Computer Drive's Adamson Industries.
“In 34 square miles, there's a lot here other than pavement,” Chief Alan DeNaro said, referencing the size of the city. “It will be used in some of our wooded areas or areas that can't be used with conventional vehicles like cars, trucks or SUVs."
DeNaro recalled a fire at Bradford's Forest Acres apartment complex fire several years ago in which police had to borrow vehicles after the fire spread across a field.
The new gator, which comes equipped with a basket to transport patients, could have served first responders well, he said.
Other locations DeNaro expects the new vehicle to come in handy include places like Winnekenni Park and off Brandy Brow Road.
“It's something we've wanted for a number of years and the city just doesn't have the money to do it,” he said. “We were fortunate enough to work with our veterans groups to come up with the funding. The other police departments are jealous!”
DeNaro and some of his staff, including Officers Scott Ziminski and Katelyn Tully, Sgt. Jamie Landry and mechanic Kevin Aro, had their first look at the vehicle last week after a five-month building process.
DeNaro expects to have officers trained on the use and maintenance of the vehicle in the next month.
In addition to being used for emergencies, the ATV will also be included in parades, DeNaro said.