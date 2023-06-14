HAVERHILL — Local veterans, including those who are disabled but would love to be out on the water, will be treated to ocean fishing trips this summer.
Merrimack Valley Hope Mission partnered with the nonprofit 411 Cares Inc. of Haverhill and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill to provide at least four trips for veterans.
"Unlike deep sea fishing, which requires a full day and many hours on the water with not much to see, the experience created by Captain Rick Boudrow and his crew from F/V EMME Charters of Newburyport is a coastal cruise combined with fishing," said Joe D'Amore, founder of Merrimack Valley Hope Mission. "This compact experience of four hours enables Boudrow to also host disabled veterans with the safety of being close to the docks in the event of an emergency situation.
"We're giving experiences to veterans who might not otherwise be able to go on a fishing trip, or are joining us just to enjoy the ride," he added.
Boudrow's fishing boat meanders typically along the coast from Plum Island to Hampton Beach offering everyone views of Cape Ann, Castle Island, Plum Island, Newburyport skyline, Hampton and the New Hampshire shorelines. Boudrow might take his boat up the Merrimack River toward Amesbury for both viewing and fishing.
"This is an annual event and our third year with Captain Boudrow and F/V EMME," said D'Amore, who is recruiting veterans for the trips with the assistance of VNEOC officials.
For local veteran Bill Krippendorf, this is his third year taking the trip on Boudrow's boat.
"It's one of the few things veterans get to do that's not a doctor's appointment," he said. "The veterans look forward to this event every year so they can socialize with each other in a small environment."
D'Amore, of Groveland, is working with Dee Jacobs O'Neil of Haverhill, executive director of 411 Cares, who is accepting donations to provide breakfast and a boxed lunch for the veterans taking part in these trips and is also recruiting additional sponsors to offer more trips.
"I do this in memory of my uncle Joe Fritschy, who never returned from World War II nor did his body," Jacobs O'Neil said
Trip sponsors include Stem in Haverhill, the Portland Group of Haverhill, local realtor Judy Moynihan, Michael Sweat of Newburyport, LocalBloom Charitable Foundation of Salisbury, the Friends of Harry Amvets Post 201 Ipswich, and members of Haverhill MA 411 on Facebook.
Moynihan is sponsoring one of this year's trips in memory of her grandfather, Walter F. Moynihan Sr., a member of the Navy's Seabees who survived the invasion of Normandy during World War II.
"I'm also doing this in honor of my uncle, Patrick Moynihan, a retired 20-year veteran who served with an Air Force Combat Control Team during the Vietnam War," she said.
Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem in Haverhill, said she and her husband Adam are sponsoring one trip in honor of both their grandfathers and her father.
"We're also doing this to honor all local veterans who need support and we're happy to do anything that will brighten their day," Pineau said.
Each trip can host six guests and depart from the Newburyport Yacht Club. A fifth trip is being planned depending on donations and sponsorships. Trip sponsorships are $700. All safety equipment and fishing equipment will be provided.
To donate, become a sponsor, or for more information, contact D'Amore at 617-791-2218 or email Dee Jacobs O'Neil at 411cares@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to 411 Cares, 285 North Broadway, Haverhill, MA 01832. You can also donate via PayPal at tinyurl.com/411Cares2023Fish. Veterans interested in taking part in future trips are asked to contact O'Neil at 978-857-7696 or 411cares@gmail.com.
