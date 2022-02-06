HAVERHILL — The City Council has approved a special permit allowing a local businessman to convert the former VFW Lorraine Post 29 building into eight apartments.
Property owner Sohan Saini was granted a special permit following a public hearing held during the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.
No objections to the project by members of the public were voiced during the hearing. The council voted 7-2 to grant the permit. Councilors Melissa Lewandowksi and Timothy Jordan voted against granting the permit. Jordan has said he will not vote to approve any new housing developments until the mayor increases fire department staffing.
Attorney Robert Harb, who represented Saini, said Saini wants to construct six, one-bedroom units on the ground floor, and one, two-bedroom unit and one, three-bedroom unit on the second floor.
All units will be market rate, one aspect of the project that garnered the praise of Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua.
“Market rate housing is desperately needed in the city of Haverhill,” Bevilacqua said. “I think this is a very good project.”
Saini had previously renovated the variety store at Main and 7th Ave., the former Sisters of Saint Joseph home at 55 Saltonstall Road, and owns and operates Giovanni’s restaurant in Monument Square.
Harb said the project will fit the architecture of the neighborhood and increase the city’s tax base.
“This is an opportunity to save and reuse a wonderful brick building that’s been there since 1890,” he said, noting the building was once used by the fire department.
Project Architect Angelo Petrozzelli of Design Partnership said he had originally been involved in redesigning the VFW building to become a nightclub, but that the project was canceled.
Petrozzelli said the building’s brick exterior will be redesigned to include the addition of more windows, awnings and new entrances as well as balconies for the two, second floor apartments. The project will also include a tree buffer between the building and the former Cake by Erin building, which is now a Greek-American social club. Landscaping enhancements will be installed around the building.
Construction is expected to begin in April and be completed in eight to 12 months, Petrozzelli said.
“This is the highest and best use of the property,” Harb said, noting the site can accommodate 17 parking spaces, including two handicap spaces, when only nine spaces are required by the city.
He said the project will be a valuable addition to the neighborhood and will make valuable use of a presently vacant building.
Councilor Michael McGonagle praised the project for creating more housing in the city and said it will be good for the tax base as it will offer market-rate housing.
But McGonagle as well as Councilor Melinda Barrett both said they want the project to look like it does in the artist renderings that were presented to the council.
“This design is quite an upgrade and it looks spectacular but I would like to make that as a condition for the special permit that the appearance presented here is what is delivered,” she said.
Councilor John Michitson also praised the project and Petrozzelli.
“Angelo has always done a good job for all the properties he’s worked on, that I’ve seen in the city,” he said.
Haverhill’s VFW Post 29 on Kenoza Avenue, a gathering place for veterans for 67 years, closed its doors in 2017 due to high maintenance costs and declining membership. The organization had been on Kenoza Avenue since 1949.
The VFW Lorraine Post 29 currently shares a building with the AmVets Post 147 located at 576 Primrose St.