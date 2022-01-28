HAVERHILL — The former VFW Lorraine Post 29 at 62 Kenoza Ave. is targeted for redevelopment into eight apartments.
Property owner Sohan Saini of Kenoza Avenue Properties LLC is seeking a special permit from the council to transform the former VFW building into eight housing units.
A public hearing on his request is scheduled for the Feb. 1 City Council meeting.
Attorney Robert Harb, who is representing Saini, sent a letter to the council indicating Saani wants to construct six, one-bedroom units, one, two-bedroom unit and one, three-bedroom unit.
Harb noted that Saini renovated the variety store at Main and 7th Ave. and also renovated the former Sisters of Saint Joseph home at 55 Saltonstall Road.
Saini also operates and owns Giovanni’s at 298 Main St., Harb said.
Harb said that after the VFW sold the building to Saini in 2018 it was proposed as a site for a nightclub, but now Saini wants to renovate the 1890 building into eight residential units.
Harb said a multi-family dwelling is allowed in this CC (Commercial Central) Zone , with a special permit and that no variances will be required for the project.
“This is the highest and best use of the property,” Harb said in his letter to the council, adding the site can accommodate 17 parking spaces, including two handicap spaces, when only nine spaces are required by the city. “This project on this lot will be a valuable addition to the neighborhood. It would make valuable use of a presently vacant building.”
Harb also told the council that the project will increase the city’s tax base and have no adverse impact on city services.
Haverhill’s VFW Post 29 on Kenoza Avenue, a gathering place for veterans for 67 years, closed its doors in 2017 in the midst of high maintenance costs and declining membership. The organization had been on Kenoza Avenue since 1949.
The VFW Lorraine Post 29 currently shares a building with the AmVets Post 147 located at 576 Primrose St.