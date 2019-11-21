HAVERHILL — The 55th annual VFW Santa Parade kicks off Sunday, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. in front of the Bradford fire station on South Main Street.
Rain is expected. If it is light to moderate, the parade is likely to happen. If the rain is heavy, however, and the event has to be postponed, notices will be posted by 8 a.m. Sunday on social media, including the parade's Facebook page and at haverhillsantaparade.com. The rain date is the following Saturday, Nov. 30.
What is touted as the biggest and longest continuously running Santa Parade north of Boston will feature the theme, "Santa Celebrates Haverhill’s Heroes."
Floats are expected to highlight the theme of the parade with symbols representing everything from first responders to nurses to veterans to comic book characters and more.
After crossing the Basiliere Bridge, the parade will turn left onto Merrimack Street.
The parade will continue on to Washington Square, then will head north on Emerson Street, where it will disband in front of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
More than two dozen floats are expected to participate, along with more than a dozen marching bands and other musical groups. As usual, Santa will be traveling on a float at the end of the parade.
Popular returning marching bands include the Londonderry High School Lancers, Methuen High School Rangers, and the Salem, New Hampshire, High School Blue Devils, as well as the Haverhill High School/Middle School Marching Band.
The ever-popular Hallamore Clydesdales and Hitch returns, along with a variety of other acts including the New Liberty Jazz Band, the Sax Pack, the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums, and the visually compelling Asociacion Carnavalesca de Massachusetts costumed group.
Organizer Daniel Plourde Sr. said the parade has a budget of about $45,000, which primarily pays for the marching bands and other performers, as well as the Clydesdale horses and general operating expenses.
The event is financially supported by donations only. Parade-goers are asked to watch for costumed characters walking alongside a pickup truck and trailer, collecting money to help support the parade.
BETSY CONTE FOOD DRIVE
The 21st annual Betsy Conte Food Drive will take place during the parade. Spectators are asked to bring non-perishable food items, such as toiletries, toilet paper, canned meat products and peanut butter.
Wagons will be pulled along the parade route to collect the donations, all of which will be transferred to hay wagons donated by Chris’ Farm Stand and sorted by the Boy Scouts of Troop 5 from West Church and Betsy Conte’s children, grandchildren, other family members and friends.
The drive celebrates the memory of Conte, a former Haverhill city councilor and community activist.
The wagons will deliver all of the items collected to the Unitarian Universalist Church on Ashland Street for distribution to local food pantries in conjunction with the Interfaith Network of Caring. Food pantries participating in this year’s drive include Calvary Baptist Church, All Saints Parish, Sacred Hearts Parish, Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry, Somebody Cares New England, the Pregnancy Care Center, Presidential Garden, Rehoboth Lighthouse Church, and Emmaus House.
PARADE STREET CLOSURES
On the day of the parade, Route 125 (South Main Street) will be closed from approximately 12:15 to 4 p.m. between the Bradford Fire Station and the north end of the Basiliere Bridge.
The following streets will be closed from noon to 4:30 p.m.: Merrimack Street from Route 125 (Main Street) to Emerson Street, Emerson Street to Bailey Boulevard, and all of Bailey Boulevard.
There will be no parking on any of the above streets. Vehicles not moved by noon will be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense, parade organizers said. Vehicles will not be allowed to leave any parking lot located within the closed areas.
The Haverhill Police Department will have officers on duty at the parade and will be able to assist residents in case of an extreme emergency.
Visit online at haverhillsantaparade.com.